(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs’s merchant-banking division agreed to buy Capital Vision Services, the manager of MyEyeDr. optometry practices, from a group of investors.

Goldman’s West Street Capital Partners VII will buy the company from Altas Partners and Caisse de Depot et Placement de Quebec, the firms said in a statement. The deal is worth about $2.7 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

By the end of this year, the number of practices managed by Capital Vision Services will have more than tripled since 2015 to 575 in 18 U.S. states, Scott Werry, a managing partner of Altas, said in the statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

