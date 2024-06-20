(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said policymakers will be able to cut interest rates if inflation continues to cool as it did last month.

Goolsbee, speaking Thursday in an interview on Fox News, praised the recent report on May consumer prices, which showed a second straight month of decelerating inflation after a surprise pickup at the start of the year.

“If we get more inflation readings like the one we just got, which were very strong, very encouraging — looking much more like the second half of last year, around 2% — then my view has been we can cut,” Goolsbee said.

Fed officials kept rates unchanged when they met last week and reduced the estimated number of rate cuts this year to one, from the three they had forecast in March. Policymakers have said they want to see more evidence that inflation is on track to their 2% target before having the confidence to start reducing rates.

