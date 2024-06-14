Jun 14, 2024
Greg Newman's Top Picks: June 14, 2024
BNN Bloomberg
Greg Newman's Top Picks
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio Manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod
FOCUS: North American equities, dividend stocks
MARKET OUTLOOK:
Markets are excited about a re-acceleration in earnings growth but disappointed with sticky inflation and the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut outlook.
As such, indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P/TSX Composite Index are off their highs.
Yet sectors that are more agnostic to rate cuts such as technology keep powering higher.
Will the markets achieve the soft landing bullish investors are looking for, or will stagflation take hold?
Independent of the outcome, we believe you can find value right now in both fixed income and in a large swath of equities including growth, value, dividend, industrial, technology, financial and material stocks.
TOP PICKS:
BBD offers investors a compelling growth profile at a reasonable price.
TFII offers investors a nice growth profile at a reasonable price.
AMZN offers investors a brisk growth profile at a fair price.
PAST PICKS: JUNE 27, 2023
Altagas (ALA TSX)
- Then: $23.27
- Now: $30.23
- Return: 30%
- Total Return: 35%
Rogers Communications (RCI.B TSX)
- Then: $59.49
- Now: $51.49
- Return: -13%
- Total Return: -10%
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ TSX)
- Then: $106.11
- Now: $137.73
- Return: 30%
- Total Return: 30%
Total Return Average: 18%
