Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio Manager, Newman Group, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American equities, dividend stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Markets are excited about a re-acceleration in earnings growth but disappointed with sticky inflation and the most recent U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut outlook.

As such, indexes such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P/TSX Composite Index are off their highs.

Yet sectors that are more agnostic to rate cuts such as technology keep powering higher.

Will the markets achieve the soft landing bullish investors are looking for, or will stagflation take hold?

Independent of the outcome, we believe you can find value right now in both fixed income and in a large swath of equities including growth, value, dividend, industrial, technology, financial and material stocks.

TOP PICKS:

Bombardier (BBD.B TSX)

BBD offers investors a compelling growth profile at a reasonable price.

TFI International (TFII TSX)

TFII offers investors a nice growth profile at a reasonable price.

Amazon.com (AMZN NASD)

AMZN offers investors a brisk growth profile at a fair price.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND BBD.B TSX Y Y Y TFII TSX Y Y Y AMZN NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JUNE 27, 2023

Altagas (ALA TSX)

Then: $23.27

Now: $30.23

Return: 30%

Total Return: 35%

Rogers Communications (RCI.B TSX)

Then: $59.49

Now: $51.49

Return: -13%

Total Return: -10%

BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZQQ TSX)

Then: $106.11

Now: $137.73

Return: 30%

Total Return: 30%

Total Return Average: 18%