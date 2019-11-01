Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management

Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

As long as trade tensions continue to de-escalate, the stock markets should keep making new highs. The U.S. yield curve is now sloping positive, the Fed is printing money, the job market is robust and the U.S. consumer is healthy both in terms of household wealth and the savings rate. Furthermore, earnings are beating the low bar of expectations and the dividend on the S&P 500 is higher than the 10-year Treasury, a factor that tends to coincide with stocks rising.

TOP PICKS

Greg Newman's Top Picks Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth shares his top picks: Shopify, TFI International and Amazon.

SHOPIFY (SHOP:CT)

Offers investors a compelling opportunity on the rapid rise of cloud-based solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

TFI INTERNATIONAL (TFII:CT)

Offers investors a well-priced opportunity on a margin upside, high free cash flow growth transportation story.

AMAZON (AMZN:UW)

Offers investors an exciting opportunity to play an idiosyncratic growth story on e-commerce and cloud-based solutions.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND SHOP Y Y Y TFII Y Y Y AMZN Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: OCT. 26, 2018

Greg Newman's Past Picks Greg Newman of Scotia Wealth reviews his past picks: Intact Financial, Stantec and cash.

INTACT FINANCIAL (IFC:CT)

Then: $100.63

Now: $134.40

Return: 34%

Total return: 37%

STANTEC (STN:CT)

Then: $33.36

Now: $28.32

Return: -15%

Total return: -14%

CASH

Total return average: 12%