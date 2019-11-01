Nov 1, 2019
Greg Newman's Top Picks: Nov. 1, 2019
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Friday, November 1, 2019
Greg Newman, director and portfolio manager at Scotia Wealth Management
Focus: North American dividend stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK
As long as trade tensions continue to de-escalate, the stock markets should keep making new highs. The U.S. yield curve is now sloping positive, the Fed is printing money, the job market is robust and the U.S. consumer is healthy both in terms of household wealth and the savings rate. Furthermore, earnings are beating the low bar of expectations and the dividend on the S&P 500 is higher than the 10-year Treasury, a factor that tends to coincide with stocks rising.
TOP PICKS
SHOPIFY (SHOP:CT)
Offers investors a compelling opportunity on the rapid rise of cloud-based solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.
TFI INTERNATIONAL (TFII:CT)
Offers investors a well-priced opportunity on a margin upside, high free cash flow growth transportation story.
AMAZON (AMZN:UW)
Offers investors an exciting opportunity to play an idiosyncratic growth story on e-commerce and cloud-based solutions.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|SHOP
|Y
|Y
|Y
|TFII
|Y
|Y
|Y
|AMZN
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: OCT. 26, 2018
INTACT FINANCIAL (IFC:CT)
- Then: $100.63
- Now: $134.40
- Return: 34%
- Total return: 37%
STANTEC (STN:CT)
- Then: $33.36
- Now: $28.32
- Return: -15%
- Total return: -14%
CASH
Total return average: 12%