(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc shares slumped in the wake of a court ruling that the UK drugmaker, alongside others including Sanofi, must face trials over whether the former heartburn treatment Zantac causes cancer.

The ruling that juries can hear the arguments in state court in Delaware is a blow to GSK. The stock fell as much as 9.8% in early trading in London, the worst decline since mid-2022.

Unlike a federal judge in Florida who rejected the cancer evidence as unreliable in 2022, here Superior Court Judge Vivian Medinilla concluded that consumers weren’t relying on flawed science to support allegations that Zantac caused a variety of cancers.

The market “will likely fret” over the ruling, Citi said in a note to clients. Analyst Peter Verdult said it was a procedural decision, but it gives GSK exposure to over 70,000 cases, with Citi putting total Zantac settlement costs at $3 billion.

GSK is set to appeal the ruling, it said in a statement, noting that it contradicts the federal court’s assessment. The drugmaker also emphasized that “the ruling does not mean that the Court agrees with plaintiffs’ experts’ scientific conclusions, and it does not determine liability.” GSK has consistently denied that Zantac causes cancer.

Sanofi shares dropped 1.4% in Paris trading.

--With assistance from Lisa Pham.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.