Here Are the Key Takeaways From US Jobs Report for May

(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways from the US employment report for May released Friday:

Nonfarm payrolls surged by 272,000 from the previous month, beating all 77 estimates in Bloomberg’s economist survey. The majority of gains came from three categories: health and education, along with leisure and hospitality – both of which were decimated during Covid – and government. Manufacturing and construction jobs also ticked higher.

The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4%, ending a 27-month stretch of sub-4% joblessness that was the longest such period since the 1960s. The Black unemployment rate climbed to 6.1% from 5.6%, while the jobless rate for White people held steady at 3.5%. The labor force participation rate unexpectedly dropped, to 62.5%, as younger people left the job market.

The household survey showed a 408,000 decline in employment. Many economists view this survey as failing to fully capture the acceleration in immigration in recent years. But this survey did fit in with other data points that have suggested a softening in the labor market, including a decline in job openings in April — to the lowest level since 2021.

Average hourly earnings climbed by 0.4% in May from the previous month, exceeding all but five out of 62 forecasts in Bloomberg’s survey. The annual increase picked up to 4.1%, potentially adding to inflationary pressures. For Federal Reserve policymakers, the May jobs report “closes the door” on the possibility of a July interest-rate cut, according to Mohamed El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion contributor and a former CEO of Pimco.

Treasury yields surged after the release, with both two-year and 10-year yields up about 12 basis points. Stocks opened lower; the S&P 500 Index was down about 0.3%. The dollar climbed.

