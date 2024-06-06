(Bloomberg) -- The high interest rate environment is creating tension between private equity and private credit lenders as their portfolios come under pressure, Tikehau Capital’s Head of Private Debt Cecile Mayer-Levi, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“In the background of high interest rates, of course there are tensions you can feel,” Mayer-Levi said on the sidelines of the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin. There is some “active dialog where you need to find solutions.”

Private credit providers have grown rapidly by providing financing to companies being bought out by private equity firms, which have been piling on leverage. That means if any shocks hit private equity, private credit is also likely to be affected.

Mayer-Levi is optimistic that the situation is improving because of more conservative deal underwriting that reflects higher financing costs. But the reopening of public markets and a invigorated market for collateralized loan obligations is putting additional pressure on private credit, leading to spread compression, she said.

Cheap Credit

Michael Bruun, global co-head of private equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said that private equity firms should be wary of relying too heavily on cheap private credit financing in new buyouts, and instead focus on growing company operations.

“You should not rely on trying to create an economic equation that on paper works just because you have access to cheap debt,” Bruun said in a separate Bloomberg TV interview at the conference on Thursday. “Some deal construction has been made that looks like that, and that’s probably less healthy for long-term value creation.”

The problem doesn’t look systemic, Bruun added, though he said newer private credit players need to figure out how to distinguish high-performing assets from weaker ones.

Valuations are starting to come down in private markets because of a “slight imbalance” in how much money was put to work in recent years and the need for it to be returned now, he said. At the same time, financing costs are falling, which should help dealmaking pick up.

“Those two factors in combination are driving a slow but steady recovery in deal activity,” Bruun said. “The gap between buyer and seller has narrowed over the last 12 months, and that’s very supportive.”

Bruun’s comments echoed other participants at the industry event who also expect deals to accelerate this year. However, Apollo Global Management Inc. co-president Scott Kleinman warned on Wednesday that lower returns and fewer realizations are on the horizon for private equity firms.

Paris-headquartered Tikehau oversees about €44.4 billion ($48.3 billion) though multiple strategies including private debt, real assets and private equity, according to its website. Goldman Sachs Asset Management has more than $95 billion invested in private equity.

