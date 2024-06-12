(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong canceled the passports of six UK-based activists including former lawmaker Nathan Law, in an unprecedented move as city officials continue their crackdown on dissent.

Security Chief Chris Tang “exercised the powers” conferred by the city’s new security law over the pro-democracy figures, according to a government statement published Wednesday. Police put those named on a wanted list last year, with HK$1,000,000 ($128,060) rewards offered for information leading to their arrest.

The six people — also including unionist Mung Siu-tat, activist Finn Lau, Simon Cheng, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi — were accused by authorities of continuing to “engage in activities that endanger national national security” while residing abroad.

“They also make scaremongering remarks to smear and slander the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” said a government spokesperson. “We therefore have taken such measure to give them a strong blow.”

Hong Kong earlier this year passed a long-delayed security law, known as Article 23, which gives authorities the right to cancel the passports of wanted figures who live overseas. Authorities also used the new legislation to ban anyone from funding, renting property to, or having joint ventures with the six people.

The city’s leader John Lee has pledged a lifetime of police pursuit for wanted democracy activists who fled abroad to evade charges under national security charges, including under the law Beijing imposed in 2020.

Last month, a Hong Kong court found 14 opposition figures guilty in a landmark national security case and acquitted two others. The 16 were among 47 who were accused of conspiring to subvert state power by holding unofficial primary elections.

