(Bloomberg) -- Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has made its way to Europe, providing the continent with a surge of flight and hotel bookings from her legion of fans.

Swifties are traveling from far and wide to see the superstar, Bernstein analysts Richard Clarke and Sabrina Blanc said, noting that demand for United Airlines Holdings Inc. from the US to Milan and Munich on dates coinciding with Swift’s tour in July have increased as much as 45% year-over-year.

The analysts expect “all hotel groups and online travel agencies to benefit with their European business,” highlighting Accor SA, Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc, Booking Holdings Inc., TUI AG and Melia Hotels International SA as the “key winners” due to their large exposure to the region.

But Swift’s tour across Europe won’t be the only event hotels will be looking forward to, as a busy summer of sports with the UEFA European Football Championship, which kicks off in Germany later this week, and the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which start next month, also benefiting hotels.

Accor is poised to benefit most from the Olympics and the positive German market, with football and Swift setting the stage for a boost. Meanwhile, Whitbread will provide a first-quarter trading update on June 18, with Clarke and Blanc stressing the importance of color on current trading commentary and guidance — something that is expected to be positive as the company’s second-quarter begins with 10 of Swift’s concerts in the UK in June.

Repeating what happened last year in North America, hotels are going to get the “Taylor Swift lift,” Clarke and Blanc wrote in a note dated Tuesday, with revenue per available room — a key measure of profitability — set to receive an increase from Swift’s tour.

The Eras Tour has been a money-spinning effort from Swift, with the singer’s 53 concerts in the US last year adding $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, according to estimates from Bloomberg Economics. Additionally, hotels in London have been cashing in during the UK leg, finding new ways to capitalize.

