(Bloomberg) -- Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. raised ¥60 billion ($380 million) from its first Samurai bond offering in five years, reaffirming the recent trend of increasing yen note sales by overseas issuers.

The three-year notes priced with a spread of 35 basis points over the Tokyo overnight average rate, or TONA, and the interest rate was set at 0.808%. That compares with the 29 basis-point premium that Credit Agricole SA, which has the same rating by Moody’s Investors Service, paid on a similar-maturity Samurai bond earlier this year.

Sales of yen bonds by overseas issuers are on the rise, and have reached ¥1.9 trillion so far in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up from about ¥1.4 trillion in the same period last year. This year has been a global boom for yen bonds, with issuance by Chinese borrowers approaching record levels.

