(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc lifted Korean stocks to overweight from neutral, citing growth opportunities in the memory sector and government initiatives to boost valuations.

Laggards in the memory sector should “catch up with the tech rally and drive performance in the coming quarters,” strategists including Herald van der Linde wrote in a note Wednesday. The Korean government’s Value-up Program, designed to guide companies toward boosting shareholder returns, “should keep Korean equities in the limelight,” they said, raising their target on Kospi by about 5% to 3,050 points.

The Kospi Index has surged to its highest level since early 2022, last trading at around 2,779, as excitement over artificial intelligence lifted shares of chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. Guidelines from regulators on how companies can increase shareholder returns and improve corporate governance should also help boost depressed valuations, investors say.

Meanwhile, HSBC downgraded Indonesian equities to neutral from overweight, saying “earnings are being hit by high interest rates and weak FX, while there’s uncertainty around government policies amid potential changes to the cabinet in the near term.” The JCI Index has retreated more than 7% from a recent high, with foreign funds trimming their exposure.

The brokerage kept its overweight rating on Chinese stocks, which may get a boost if Beijing can shore up confidence in the sluggish real estate sector. It remained underweight on both Taiwan and Japan, citing valuation concerns.

