(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s government announced plans to plug gaps in its budget by introducing new taxes on banks and not lowering windfall levies on industries as formerly promised.

Shares in OTP Bank Nyrt. fell as much as 2.2% after Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said Monday Hungary will add a tax on banks’ foreign-exchange trades and will raise a transaction levy.

The administration will also keep current levels of windfall taxes on banks, energy and foreign-owned companies, despite earlier promises to lower them. Gulyas didn’t specify how much revenue the government expects from these measures.

Viktor Orban’s government has been dealing with a budget crunch, racking up a shortfall of about $7 billion in the first five months of the year alone. Hungary was one of seven countries reprimanded by the EU last month for running excessive deficits.

