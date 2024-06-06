Jun 6, 2024
India to Benefit From Coalition Checks on Modi, Eurasia Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s new coalition government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the best election outcome for the world’s most-populous nation, Eurasia Group’s President Ian Bremmer said on Thursday, noting that a divided power structure will require more consensus-building.
“This is going to end up being good for the Indian people,” Bremmer told Bloomberg TV’s Menaka Doshi in a webinar. “Frankly, the lack of checks and balances in India would have been a concern.”
Bremmer said Modi’s dependence on allies to form the next government still enables the prime minister to drive economic reform. But the Bharatiya Janata Party, which failed to win a majority of seats in India’s lower house of Parliament, may now have to compromise on contentious pieces of its agenda, including an embrace of Hindu nationalism.
The election result was a shock for the BJP. Exit polls predicted that Modi’s party would make a clean sweep and build on an already sizable majority. On Wednesday, a day after votes were counted, Modi declared victory when leaders of two regional parties agreed to support him through a coalition.
Bremmer said Modi, who’s made global outreach a priority, may now have to spend “more time engaged in domestic politicking and compromise.” But the bigger change, he said, will likely involve Modi’s economic agenda. Pushing through reforms related to corporatizing agriculture and smoothing out land acquisition for the private sector could take longer.
“These are things that Modi really wanted to do with a supermajority in a third term,” Bremmer said. “He’s now going to have a harder time.”
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
-
Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
-
6:16
Canada's economy has a big productivity problem. Here's how to fix it, according to RBC
-
13:11
Here are the key takeaways from Bank of Canada's rate-cut decision
-
6:28
Nvidia tops US$3 trillion in value, leapfrogging past Apple
-
6:28
Stock pickers defy Wall Street norm to risk it all on a few bets