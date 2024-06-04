(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia plans to give its diaspora similar rights as its citizens as part of efforts to bring back overseas talent.

The government plans to grant former citizens the same rights as citizens, except for political rights such as the right to vote or run for public office, said Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly in a statement. The rule will be issued in two months, and will make it easier for returning Indonesians to own property, find work and open businesses onshore.

“The essence is so that the diaspora can easily come to Indonesia, easily stay in Indonesia and enjoy the homeland for the rest of their lives,” he said, adding that government would look to the Overseas Citizenship of India or OCI program as an example.

Indonesian law forbids adults from holding dual citizenship even as it faces an ongoing problem of brain drain that’s posing a challenge for President Joko Widodo’s bid to bring in investments from companies like Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc.

An approach similar to India’s OCI would allow the government to grant returning Indonesians the rights without revising citizenship law, which would requite a lengthy process involving parliamentary approval, said Laoly. Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, wants the policy to be issued before his term ends in October, he added.

