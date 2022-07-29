(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will resume sending workers to Malaysia on Aug. 1, ending a two-week halt after the both sides agreed to resolve labor issues.

Malaysia conceded a number of problems that prevented the country from complying with bilateral agreements on the protection and hiring of Indonesian workers, according to a statement from the Indonesian manpower ministry.

Ministers from the two countries met on Thursday to discuss the issue and signed a joint statement to ensure existing labor accords are implemented, allowing the Indonesian government to move toward ending its suspension.

Indonesia to Temporarily Halt Sending More Workers to Malaysia

Malaysia, which relies on migrant labor from countries including Indonesia, continues to struggle with a shortage of workers in key sectors including palm oil, manufacturing and semiconductors.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, both countries agreed to commit to the use of a single hiring system for the placement of Indonesian workers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.