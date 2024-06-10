(Bloomberg) -- Ipsen SA and partner Genfit SA won US regulators’ clearance for the first new treatment option in eight years for patients with a rare liver disease.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the medicine, elafibranor, for adults with primary biliary cholangitis, an autoimmune disease in which the bile ducts become inflamed and slowly destroyed. The drug will be called Iqirvo, Ipsen said in a statement Monday.

Ipsen’s medicine will likely vie with another potential new treatment from Gilead Sciences Inc. Gilead bought CymaBay Therapeutics this year for about $4.3 billion to gain the drug, seladelpar, which also awaits FDA approval. Both products got expedited regulatory review.

“We are ready to launch as soon as we get feedback,” Christelle Huguet, head of research and development at Ipsen, said in an interview. “The community is very excited. They really need new options.”

The patients are mostly women and their symptoms — fatigue, brain fog, itchy skin — are easy to dismiss or attribute to other factors such as menopause, according to Huguet. The disease “remains very difficult to diagnose and treat on time,” she said. “It is my hope that with new treatments we can start to educate better.”

Elafibranor could garner annual sales of more than 500 million euros ($538 million), according to Ipsen, which is also testing it for another bile-duct disorder called primary sclerosing cholangitis.

The medicine had a rocky road to approval, having been developed by Genfit for a more common liver disease known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, before failing in a crucial late-stage study in 2020. CymaBay’s seladelpar also couldn’t beat a placebo in NASH.

