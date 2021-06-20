Iran Says It Needs Guarantee U.S. Won’t Quit Nuclear Deal Again

Iran said one of the “serious issues” raised in the latest round of talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal was the need for a guarantee from the U.S. that it won’t exit the accord and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic again in the future.

“We need guarantees that give us assurances that a repeat of these sanctions and exiting the nuclear deal, as the past U.S. government did, won’t happen again,” Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s lead negotiator in talks with world powers in Vienna, told Iranian state TV, adding that a return to the accord won’t be possible without this condition being met.

Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal -- negotiated by the Obama administration -- in 2018.

