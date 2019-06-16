Iran to Announce Further Retreat From Nuclear Deal on Monday

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s atomic energy agency is expected to brief reporters Monday on the next phase of its retreat from obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, as efforts to salvage the accord falter amid rising regional tensions.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will also discuss heavy water production, ISNA reported Sunday.

The region has been churning since late April, with new U.S. sanctions and a show of American military force provoking Iran to threaten to scale back obligations under the nuclear agreement unless European signatories can provide trade relief.

Iran has already accelerated the rate at which it’s enriching low-grade uranium fourfold. It hasn’t increased enrichment beyond the limit set under the deal, and the International Atomic Energy Agency reported in late May that Iran has continued to meet its obligations under the accord.

