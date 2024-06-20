(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s military appeared to suggest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-stated goal of destroying Hamas is unachievable, emphasizing the difficulties in claiming victory in a war that’s now into a ninth month.

“To say we are going to destroy Hamas, to make it disappear — it’s simply throwing sand in the eyes of the public,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in an interview with Israeli TV. “Hamas is an idea. Whoever thinks we can make it disappear is mistaken.”

After his comments attracted controversy — including a dressing down from Netanyahu — the Israel Defense Forces clarified that he was referring to “the elimination of Hamas as an idea and ideology.” There’s been speculation the group has set aside battalions to regain control of Gaza even in the event of existential losses, according to Israeli state broadcaster Kan.

Whatever his intended meaning, Hagari’s interview drew attention to the argument that Iran-backed Hamas, whose militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7 to spark the ongoing conflict, may never be eliminated entirely. The group, designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, has thousands of fighters and a network of tunnels under Gaza’s main towns and hasn’t indicated it’s close to a surrender.

That makes it tougher for Netanyahu to ever declare victory in the war — based on the objectives he has laid out for a permanent cease-fire to be reached. Those include the destruction of Hamas and the return of hostages abducted from Israel on Oct. 7, when about 1,200 people were killed.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign, according to the health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn’t distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

No Giving Up

Netanyahu reiterated his position during a meeting Thursday with families of hostages who have died in captivity.

“We will not leave the Gaza Strip until all the hostages return, and we will not leave until we eliminate the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas,” the prime minister said. “We don’t have the option of giving up, we don’t have the option to giving up on victory.”

“This is my position. Whoever opposes it — let him oppose it openly,” he added.

Hagari gave his interview during a week when relations between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden appear increasingly frayed, with a disagreement emerging over Netanyahu’s assertion that the US is withholding arms deliveries. The Biden administration has emphatically denied that. Washington has been working alongside Egypt and Qatar to mediate a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas for some months without success.

Asked about the apparent discord between Netanyahu and the military, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday “it would be imprudent at best for us to speak about any intergovernmental tension in Israel right now.”

“We don’t see any impact of these tensions on our shared objective of getting all the hostages out in place, getting a cease-fire in place and trying to find a way to end this war,” Kirby said.

As tensions persist over policy in Gaza, Israel also faces the threat of a war in Lebanon against Hezbollah, another Iran-backed force. Yet the head of the firm that manages Israel’s power infrastructure said the country is “not ready for a real war” against Hezbollah.

“We live in a fantasy world, in my eyes,” Shaul Goldstein, chief executive officer of the company, said at a conference, Haaretz reported. Israel would be “uninhabitable” after 72 hours without power, he said. “You look at all of our infrastructure, the optical fibers, the ports – and I won’t go into the sensitive things – we are not in a good place,” he said. The agency, known as Noga, later issued a statement rejecting its chief’s assessment.

