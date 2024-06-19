‘It was just not going to work’: economist Watt leaves RBC after HSBC deal

(Bloomberg) -- David Watt, the longtime chief economist of HSBC Holdings Plc in Canada, is leaving Royal Bank of Canada after it acquired the U.K.-based bank’s assets in the country.

Watt announced his departure on Linkedin, saying he was “looking for something new.”

“It was just not going to work for me there,” Watt wrote, without providing further detail. “I hope others managed to land on their feet and have found wonderful new opportunities at RBC.”

The Canadian government approved the sale of HSBC’s Canadian assets in December. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland secured commitments from Royal Bank, including a promise to “protect” the workforce of some 4,000 people and establish a new global banking hub in Vancouver.

Watt was HSBC’s chief economist in Canada from 2012 until the deal with RBC closed in March. Spokespeople for RBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Royal Bank, Canada’s largest financial institution, is currently looking for a chief economist after Craig Wright announced his retirement from the role he’s held for more than two decades.