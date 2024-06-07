(Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Open Fiber SpA is set to secure about €2 billion ($2.2 billion) of fresh funds to help relieve its financial strains.

The fiber carrier is expected to reach an agreement with a pool of banks including UniCredit SpA and BNP Paribas SA for new loans maturing through 2029 and an equity injection from its shareholders, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

The loans would account for 55% of the new funds, while the remaining 45% would be equity, the people said.

The move could allow Open Fiber to renew discussions on Italy’s long-delayed plan to build a so-called single network by a merger with Telecom Italia SpA’s assets, the people added. The former phone monopoly last year sold its grid to KKR & Co. in a €22 billion deal to help it slash its debt.

A representative for Open Fiber declined to comment.

The single network plan’s goal would be to avoid billions of euros in duplicate investments in Italy. It’s in line with the Giorgia Meloni government’s desire to boost digital services in the country.

Open Fiber is controlled by CDP Equity, the investment arm of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The remaining 40% of its equity is held by a company related to the Macquarie Group. The company has been looking for new money as it faces higher-than-expected spending to build out its network in rural areas.

Representatives for CDP and Macquarie weren’t immediately available for comment.

The new funds will also allow Open Fiber to regain access to about €1.2 billion of equity and loans maturing through 2025 that were effectively locked because of company’s financial struggles, the people said.

Last year, Open Fiber named Giuseppe Gola as chief executive officer. Gola is an industry veteran who almost a decade ago restructured about €10 billion of debt tied to Italy’s third-largest mobile phone carrier, then known as Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA.

