(Bloomberg) -- Italy wants to build a “long-term partnership” with China, the latest effort in a charm offensive that Rome is conducting after exiting Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative.

“We are convinced we can open a new and more important phase in the strategic partnership between Italy and China,” Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said in a statement Friday, during a trip to Beijing. “It’s the right time to do more and better.”

Urso met with a number of politicians and businesspeople, including executives from EV makers Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Chery Automobile Co. and CCIG. The latter expressed interest in making electric buses in Italy. Chinese foreign investments, particularly in the renewable energy sector and wind, were also on the agenda.

“We can evolve into an industrial partnership, especially in green tech, electric mobility and pharmaceuticals, and I think this could all be beneficial for Europe,” Urso added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni exited Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative last year, but has since tried to deepen relations with China, as Europe and the US move to derisk their supply chains and reduce dependency on the Asian country.

