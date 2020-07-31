(Bloomberg) -- James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s son and onetime heir to leadership of the family media empire, resigned from the board of News Corp., citing disagreements over the editorial content at the company, the parent of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

“My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions,” James Murdoch said in a resignation letter released by the company Friday.

James Murdoch, the younger son of the Fox and News Corp. mogul, was CEO of Fox until it most of it was sold to Walt Disney Co. last year. He and his family have increasingly gone their separate ways since then.

James Murdoch has said he doesn’t watch the company’s flagship news channel, Fox News, and he’s criticized News Corp.’s coverage of wildfires.

