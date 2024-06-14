(Bloomberg) -- Aeon Co. said it dropped Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. from arranging a planned bond sale as the underwriter was reported to be facing potential penalties for sharing client information.

The Japanese supermarket operator became the latest bond issuer to exclude the brokerage from bond underwriting, joining Kanagawa Prefecture and Japan Housing Finance Agency which did so on Thursday.

The loss of bond deals for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s investment banking unit comes as the group’s units are facing potential penalties for sharing non-public information on client companies without their permission.

Japan’s securities commission will recommend to the Financial Services Agency on Friday that disciplinary action be taken against MUFG Bank Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Kyodo reported Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

