(Bloomberg) -- Investors will learn Friday if Japan intervened to prop up the yen during the last month, with the beleaguered currency vulnerable to a selloff if authorities were absent or had to spend much more than expected.

A comparison of deposits at the Bank of Japan and broker forecasts indicate that the country spent about ¥9.4 trillion ($60 billion) during two intense bouts of purchasing on April 29 and May 1. Anything above ¥9.1 trillion would set a new monthly record for intervention by Japan.

The Ministry of Finance — which has declined to confirm or deny any intervention — is scheduled to release data that will answer the question at 7 p.m. in Tokyo. The sharp market moves, flows of money from the BOJ accounts and the apparent timing to avoid immediate disclosure a month ago suggest that authorities did buy huge amounts of yen and wanted to delay confirmation of this for as long as possible.

The yen traded up about 0.1% at 156.65 to the dollar at 9:50 a.m. in Tokyo, having already lost much of the gains made since May 1.

“How much they used to support the yen will be the market’s focus,” said Shusuke Yamada, head of Japan currency and rates strategy at BofA Securities Japan. “If data show they needed to use a large amount to put a pause on the depreciation trend, that raises concern over the capacity to continue, while a small amount would mean intervention was quite effective.”

With interest rates in Japan rising only slowly, and those in the US and and Europe yet to fall, officials at the ministry and the central bank have been trying to buy time for the yen until the gap begins to close. In the meantime, the weak currency is inflating import costs, hurting Japanese households and keeping financial markets on edge.

The yen surged by more than five yen per dollar on April 29 after it weakened through 160 for the first time since 1990. It jumped from around 157.52 to 153.04 within 40 minutes in late New York trading on May 1. Yet it is still down versus all of its Group-of-10 currency peers this year and had dropped 10% against the dollar.

If Japan did spend ¥6.2 trillion in the first move and ¥3.2 trillion in the second, authorities would have already spent more cash propping up the currency in the past month than they did in 2022, an outcome that points to diminishing returns from currency intervention.

A much lower figure would suggest the finance ministry has used its money more efficiently than expected, supporting the yen and possibly allowing Japan to continue an intervention campaign for longer.

Funding intervention

Japan funds its intervention to buy yen by selling from its foreign currency reserves. Figures for the end of April showed the nation had $1.14 trillion in those reserves. Japan can only draw on a portion of the reserves to back up its currency, given the need to keep forex on tap in case of global crisis or other emergency. The nation also has to consider its international commitments to letting markets determine exchange rates.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen repeatedly said in recent weeks that currency intervention should be a seldom-used tool that officials give fair warning about when they resort to it. Group-of-Seven nations have agreed not to tinker with exchange rates unless they are tamping down extreme volatility, she noted earlier this month.

Markets may suffer a renewed jolt in the unlikely event that the figures show Japan didn’t step into markets at all in the reporting period. A lack of intervention would point to a combination of jittery markets, algorithmic trading and thin liquidity as having sparked the two surges in yen strength at the start of the reporting period. It might also encourage speculative bets against the yen.

“While the broadly strong dollar trend continues, if data shows no intervention, that would make it a lot easier for investors to try the upside of the dollar-yen from here,” said Tsutomu Soma, a bond and currency trader at Monex Inc. “With Yellen’s remarks, it’s hard for Japan to intervene if the move is gradual. The dollar-yen may test the 160 zone once more.”

