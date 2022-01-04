(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Jan. 11 for a hearing on his nomination to a second term helming the U.S. central bank.

The hearing will take place at 10 a.m. that day in Washington, according to a notice Tuesday on the committee’s website.

Powell is the sole witness listed, indicating that Fed Governor Lael Brainard, whom President Joe Biden nominated for vice chair, will have a confirmation hearing on a different date.

