(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second time in a row after a surprise up-tick in consumer prices.

The monetary policy committee held the rate at 13%, Governor Kamau Thugge said Wednesday in an emailed statement from the capital Nairobi. All but one of the seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a decision to keep rates unchanged.

“The MPC concluded that the current monetary policy stance will ensure that overall inflation remains stable around the mid-point of the target range in the near term, while ensuring continued stability in the exchange rate,” he said.

“The MPC will closely monitor the impact of the policy measures as well as developments in the global and domestic economy and stands ready to take further action as necessary,” he said.

The next meeting of the MPC will be in August.

Inflation Steady

Annual inflation edged up slightly to 5.1% last month from 5% in April, as vegetable prices rose after torrential rains swept away crops in farms across the region.

Still, inflation is now near the 5% midpoint that the central bank prefers to anchor price-growth expectations after stubbornly sticking in the upper band of the central bank’s 2.5% to 7.5% target range for more than a year.

Kenya’s shilling has been world’s best performing currency so far this year, helping moderate prices of key imports including food and fuel. The unit has strengthened about 20% year to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The rally’s been driven partially by the refinancing of Kenya’s June 2024 dollar Eurobond, two successive interest-rate hikes in December and February and the approval of $1.2 billion loan from the World Bank last week, which is expected to boost reserves.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.