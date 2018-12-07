(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office laid out the particulars of its assertion President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort failed to tell the truth after pledging to do so in the agreement he reached when pleading guilty to avoid a second criminal trial in September.

Many of the details in Friday’s 10-page filing have been redacted. Nonetheless, Mueller’s team asserts:

On Nov. 8, prosecutors told Manafort’s attorneys they believe he’d lied “in multiple ways and on multiple occasions,” over the course of nine post-plea meetings with them -- with his counsel present -- and two instances of testifying before a grand jury

Manafort allegedly lied to Mueller’s team about his contacts with Trump administration officials, stating he’d had no direct or indirect communications with people while in the administration when in reality, “the evidence demonstrates that Manafort had contact with administration officials,” as late as May 2018 when he asked someone to seek out one such unnamed official on his behalf

Manafort allegedly lied about his dealings with a Ukrainian man, Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked for the former international political strategist and is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence

Manafort lied “repeatedly” and provided different explanations for his interactions with Kilimnik, with whom he was charged with witness tampering earlier this year, including about whether the Ukrainian had conspired with him

Manafort also provided information to investigators about another Justice Department matter, giving them shifting and contradictory explanations of his role in the matter

He is also said to have lied about a $125,000 wire transfer to a firm working for him and to whom he was indebted

