(Bloomberg) -- Shashikant Rathi, who dominated India’s local bond underwriting business for over a decade at Axis Bank Ltd., is leaving the lender.

Rathi’s successor has been identified and will be announced shortly, spokeswoman for Axis Bank said in an email, without giving a reason for his resignation.

Rathi, head of treasury and markets at Axis Bank, is leaving after working at the lender for more than 15 years. An executive vice president at the lender, he was aiming to place the bank among the top three arrangers for Indian corporate issuers selling foreign currency bonds, Rathi said in an interview in March.

