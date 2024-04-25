(Bloomberg) -- Elizabeth Lin, a 31-year-old designer, likes to stay organized. So much so that she used the workplace productivity software from Notion Labs Inc. to plan her wedding in 2022, keeping track of everything from guest lists to venue options to pricing packages with a level of specificity not possible with a simple Excel spreadsheet.

Notion, valued at $10 billion, makes note-taking and project management software for the workplace, allowing people to create flexible tools like custom wikis and calendars within pages. Over the last year, the platform has also become increasingly popular for noncorporate use — not just for wedding planning but also for habit-tracking, budgeting and even plant care.

People like Lin have built more than 15,000 templates for a variety of tasks. They’re available on a Notion marketplace, where other people can add them, sometimes for a fee, and use them as their own — like a highly customizable Google document. The concept went viral this month, when former Notion staffer Ben Lang wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he and his wife “use Notion religiously to manage our day-to-day life.”

The tasks included grocery lists and a document of “our principles,” a la a company mission statement. The template was roundly mocked on X — still, Lang said thousands of people have downloaded it.

Corporate productivity software has been creeping into American households to manage personal life for years, as programs such as Slack, Asana and Trello became more popular at work and gradually expanded outside the office. Notion — with its unending options for specialization, color-coding and emojis — takes the habit to the next level. More than just communication or scheduling, the company offers extensive options for task management. For example, one template dedicated to houseplant health features columns on watering frequency, fertilizer requirements, trimming instructions and life expectancy.

Lin sells the Notion templates she’s built as a side income stream. A former designer for the education startup Primer, she posted her own wedding planning template for $39, and found 52 buyers without bothering to market it. She also sells her trip-planning template, which about 33 people have purchased. And she created a design portfolio template, for which she raised the price to $25 from $15. More than 400 people have purchased it.

“I have a lot of fun making the templates,” Lin said. “It’s more like a fun activity, and then I’ll just put it up.”

Notion launched its gallery of template options last June, making it easier to find prebuilt pages. There are now about 20,000 available. The company offers different pricing tiers, based in part on how many people can access one workspace, including a free tier. The top categories for templates browsed are school-related, ranging from sheets that assign each member of a group project different tasks, to timelines to assignment-trackers.

Personal productivity is the second-most popular bucket, with sub-options including habit-tracking and journaling. Despite the plethora of budgeting apps available, Notion templates dedicated to penny-crunching are also among the most visited.

As of now, Notion doesn’t take a cut when users post and charge others for templates. The company said it couldn’t speak to future plans about payments. Matt Piccolella, Notion’s product lead for templates, said the goal is to “make software tool-making ubiquitous.”

The company is embracing its expansion into the day-to-day lives of techies and beyond. “Notion really has sparked this kind of creative energy in all of our personal users,” Piccolella said. “What can’t you use Notion for in your personal life?”

Some of Silicon Valley’s highest profile investors have also bought into the proliferation of Notion, which was founded in 2013. VCs including Sequoia Capital and Coatue have put more than $300 million into the startup. Recently, the company has said it’s integrating artificial intelligence into its offerings.

Piccolella said that the company’s software has become an essential part of his life, too. He recently planned a trip to Norway on Notion. In the past, when he was in a long-distance relationship, “Notion got us through it.” He also keeps his reading lists in Notion instead of using Goodreads. “Anything and everything I do is in Notion.”

