(Bloomberg) -- Three bodies have been located in a popular Mexican tourist area where one American and two Australians went missing last week, according to Associated Press, which cited the local prosecutor’s office.

Although the bodies were discovered during the search for the missing tourists, the Baja California state prosecutors office didn’t confirm whose bodies were found, the AP reported. Three people who were being questioned in relation to the case had been arrested and charged, it said.

Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad went missing last Saturday. Violent crime and gang activity are common in Baja California, according to the US Department of Consular Affairs, which recommends that citizens reconsider their need to travel.

