(Bloomberg) -- Interactive Brokers Group Inc. customers can now trade US treasury bonds 22 hours a day during the week, as the electronic broker seeks to capture more clients globally.

The extended trading hours — which were nine hours a day previously — improve accessibility for investors who seek the assets for their stability and security, the company said in a statement.

“This flexibility can potentially lead to more profitable trades and better risk management,” it said.

Clients can trade until 5:00 p.m. eastern time each day, with the market reopening at 8:00 p.m. eastern daylight time and continuing until 5:00 p.m. the following day, according to the statement. When observing eastern standard time from November to March, the market operates from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“It is part of an ongoing effort to expand our bond offering by adding new coverage, products, venues and liquidity,” Thomas Frank, executive vice president of Interactive Brokers, said. “With clients in over 200 countries and territories, it’s essential that we accommodate their needs and provide opportunities to trade on a schedule that suits them best, especially in a market as crucial as that of US Treasuries.”

