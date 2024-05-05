(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France to begin a three-nation swing through Europe designed to bolster ties, even as trade tensions mount.

The Chinese leader landed in Paris on Sunday and shook hands with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. It’s his first visit to the European Union in five years. Xi will also visit Serbia — which isn’t a member state of the bloc — and Hungary.

Xi’s tour comes as the EU forges a more unified voice with Washington in opposing China’s capacity for cheap exports and perceived national security risks. Distrust toward Beijing in Brussels is growing, marked by a recent flurry of arrests of alleged Chinese spies and a salvo of trade actions.

Xi released a written statement via Chinese state media to mark his arrival in Paris. “I hope through this visit, we will consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, enhance political mutual trust, build strategic consensus, and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” Xi said in the statement.

President Emmanuel Macron aims to deepen his personal connection with Xi during the Chinese leader’s two-day visit to France, as he appeals to Xi to urge President Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported. Macron also aims to entice Chinese spending into France’s EV battery sector.

That charm offensive will include hosting Xi for dinner at the Elysee Palace, the official residence of the French leader. Macron will also invite his Chinese counterpart to a corner of the Pyrenees mountains where the French president used to visit his grandmother as a child.

Xi’s trip coincides with two key events: Putin’s inauguration for a fifth term, and the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of China’s embassy in Belgrade.

