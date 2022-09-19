Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Kinross Gold Corp. announced plans to ramp up its share repurchases subsequent to talks with a renowned activist investor and other shareholders.



The Toronto-based miner said in a news release Monday that it will aim to buy back US$300 million of its shares before the end of this year. It added that it will allocate 75 per cent of excess cash to buybacks in 2023 and 2024.



Kinross said the updated strategy stems from talks with Elliott Investment Management and an unspecified number of other investors.



A spokesperson for Elliott saluted the Kinross and said the hedge fund will remain in contact with the company.



“Kinross today possesses a high-quality, Americas-focused portfolio with strong potential for future growth through Great Bear, yet it trades at a significant discount to both its peers and to the value of its assets. We believe that with this new capital-allocation framework, Kinross is taking a major step toward closing that gap and realizing the upside potential in its stock,” said Mark Cicirelli, a portfolio manager at Elliott, in the release.

