(Bloomberg) -- Buy now, pay later is spreading across British high street brands, as Klarna Bank AB partners with J Sainsbury Plc to target homeware, clothing and gadget shoppers.

Consumers will get the option to use Klarna at the online checkouts of Argos, Habitat and Tu — although not at the Sainsbury’s grocery store, according to a statement on Friday.

Swedish fintech Klarna has expanded through tie-ins with consumer brands including Deliveroo, Harrods and Liberty in the UK, and with its latest deal will turn to customers of the country’s second-biggest general merchandise retailer.

Sainsbury’s has been closing standalone Argos stores and focusing more on growing sales online in recent years. It said in a February strategy update it expects to move Argos financial services to a third party, saying this would remain an important part of the business.

Klarna, meanwhile, has been growing fastest in the US, where its partnerships include the retail giant Walmart Inc., as it prepares for an eventual initial public offering. Last month, the firm confirmed it had set up a new UK-based holding company, giving it flexibility on where it will list.

Buy-now-pay-later is largely unregulated in the UK. Klarna introduced late fees last year, which resulted in more customers keeping up with their repayments.

