(Bloomberg) -- Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has extended its lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives ahead of the July 4 general election.

Labour is on 44.7% and the Conservatives are on 22.4% on Friday, according to Bloomberg’s polling composite — a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 UK polling companies. The 22.3 percentage- point lead is up from 21.7 points on Thursday and the widest since January last year when the cost-of-living crisis was raging.

