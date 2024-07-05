(Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and its allies are projected to win between 175 and 205 seats in the French legislative election on Sunday, far short of the 289 needed for a majority, a survey of 10,101 registered voters by Ipsos showed.

That range is lower than those given by five other polling companies in the past three days.

The leftist New Popular Front is projected to get 145 to 175 seats, while President Emmanuel Macron’s group is on track for between 118 and 148, according to the poll carried out on Wednesday and Thursday for Le Monde, France Televisions et Radio France.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.