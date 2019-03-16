Lilly Singh Joins NBC to Become Only Woman on Network Late Night

(Bloomberg) -- Tweets of support for Canadian YouTube star Lilly Singh poured in after the comedian announced she’d landed her own talk show on NBC during a Thursday appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

The 30-year-old is set to become the only woman and LGBTQ person to host late night show on a major network. The show -- “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” -- will debut in September. It will air in Carson Daly’s slot on weeknights at 1:35 a.m. EST.

Daly tweeted support for the newcomer. Late Night host Seth Meyers welcomed her to the NBC Late Night family. NBC tweeted: "All hail our new Late Night comedy queen."

The YouTube star, who has more than 14 million subscribers, was hailed in the LGBTQ community. GLAAD highlighted the importance of Singh’s visibility as a bisexual woman of color.

"Lilly is a beacon of hope and a role model to countless young LGBTQ people, and her new role on late-night will serve to inspire countless more,” wrote GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

