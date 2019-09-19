(Bloomberg) -- PT Lion Mentari Airlines, Indonesia’s biggest private carrier, is investigating a breach that led to personal data of its Malaysian unit’s passengers being leaked online.

Malindo Airways’s passenger information, which is hosted on cloud-based services, may have been compromised, the carrier said in a statement. Malindo is working with its data service provider Amazon Web Services Inc. and e-commerce partner GoQuo to look into the breach.

Airlines have been the subject of several high-profile data breaches in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of British Airways and Delta Air Lines Inc. customers having their information hacked since 2018. In October, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. disclosed that hackers accessed personal information on 9.4 million customers, making it the world’s biggest airline data breach at the time.

Malindo doesn’t store any payment details, it said in the statement. The carrier is notifying relevant authorities including CyberSecurity Malaysia about the breach, it said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Harry Suhartono in Jakarta at hsuhartono@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Yudith Ho

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.