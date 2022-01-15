(Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange Group has proposed a special market for private companies to trade their shares publicly, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter that it didn’t identify, and proposals from the LSE to regulators.

Private firms would be able to list their shares for public trading between one and five days in each trading window -- which could be once a month or once a quarter, or every six months, the newspaper reported.

It added that under the plan, regulators wouldn’t have the same oversight as they would over a fully listed company.

An LSE spokesperson told newspaper that there is “potential for additional routes to market to support the widest range of companies through their funding life-cycle, including helping them transition from the private to the public markets and indeed back again.”

The plan would require regulatory approval and legislative changes, the Wall Street Journal reported. Officials with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority and the U.K Treasury declined to comment to the newspaper.

