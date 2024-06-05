(Bloomberg) -- A union representing Malian bank employees called on its members to halt work starting Thursday, following the arrest of a union leader.

Bank employees and others in the financial sector should “immediately lay down their work” as of June 6, according to a statement on Wednesday from the National Union of Banks, Insurance, Financial Establishments, Micro Finance and Commerce of Mali, known as Synabef.

The work stoppage will be in effect until June 8, according to the statement. It follows the arrest of Synabef’s Secretary General Hamadoun Bah, the union said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“We are counting on the effective and decisive mobilization of all our comrades throughout the country to respect the work stoppage,” Synabef official Cheick Oumar Diakite said in the video message posted to the union’s account.

Ecobank Transnational Inc., Atlantic Bank Group, Banque de Développement du Mali and Bank of Africa all have operations in Mali.

