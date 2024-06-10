(Bloomberg) -- The Mountain Valley Pipeline is asking regulators for permission to begin operating after finishing the controversial project.

The pipeline, which has received support from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue its authorization by June 11, according to a Monday filing. The pipeline is owned by Equitrans Midstream Corp., which is being acquired by US natural gas producer EQT Corp.

The 300-mile (483-kilometer) natural gas line stretches from West Virginia to southern Virginia. The project was years behind its original schedule after facing legal battles and opposition from environmentalists. Manchin, a former Democrat who’s now an independent, long argued that the Mountain Valley Pipeline was needed to increase domestic energy production and lower energy costs.

(Adds gas prices. A previous version corrected Manchin’s political affiliation.)

