(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey urged President Joe Biden to consider whether to maintain his reelection bid, days after the White House sought her support along with that of other Democratic state leaders.

“I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes,” Healey, a Biden ally, said Friday. “Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.”

Healey’s tone contrasted with the ringing endorsements issued this week by other Democratic governors such as Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and California’s Gavin Newsom. In a crisis meeting at the White House on July 3, Biden vowed not to be pushed out of the race even as he acknowledged he needs more sleep following his disastrous debate performance against former President Trump.

“Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump,” Healey said.

Only a handful of Democrats have publicly called on Biden to step aside, but Healey isn’t the only one to have shown pause over his candidacy amid concerns over his age and ability to beat Trump.

Following the White House gathering earlier this week, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said only that “the meeting was candid and he appreciated hearing directly from the president.”

(Updates with Pritzker comment in sixth paragraph.)

