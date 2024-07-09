(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius’s rupee slipped to a record low against the dollar, indicating that the central bank’s $50 million sale of the greenback fell short of market demand for the US currency.

The rupee declined to 48.605 rupees to the dollar, the lowest on a closing basis since Bloomberg started tracking the currency.

In earlier trading, the rupee gained as much as 3.8% after the Bank of Mauritius on Monday said it sold $50 million at 46.76 rupees each, its first intervention in three months.

“The rupee is depreciating at a faster pace than anticipated, reflecting an acute shortage of dollars and major foreign currencies on the market,” said Vinaye Ancharaz, an economist and independent consultant in business and finance. “The rupee didn’t gain after the Bank of Mauritius intervention. It means that the amount sold isn’t sufficient. The demand is much higher.”

A net importer of food, fuels and equipment, the Indian Ocean island nation will likely see its trade deficit widen to almost 200 billion rupees ($4.1 billion) this year, according to the statistics agency.

“Companies earning foreign currencies tend to hold on rather than selling as they expect a further weakening,” Ancharaz said. “There’s a current lack of confidence in the rupee.” The Port Louis-based central bank has asked companies to supply the market with foreign currency rather than hold onto it.

Tourism and exports of Made in Mauritius products are the key sources of foreign currency. For the five months through May, gross tourism earnings advanced to 38.9 billion rupees from 35.8 billion rupees a year earlier, according to central bank data. Total exports revenue in the first quarter declined 8.4% year-on-year to 23.6 billion rupees.

Foreign-currency inflows have improved and now exceed pre-pandemic levels, Financial Services Minister Soomilduth Bholah said.

From January to mid-June, inflows have exceeded outflows, “a clear indication that there is no shortage on the market,” he said in response to a parliamentary question on June 25.

