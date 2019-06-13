Merkel Isn’t a Candidate for Commission, French EU Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- France’s European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin says “as far as she knows” German Chancellor Angela Merkel isn’t a candidate to lead the EU Commission.

In an interview with Radio Classique, Montchalin plays down comments by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Swiss tv, where he said he’d support Merkel if she wanted the job

“The interviewer just noted that Merkel fit the criteria and the President agreed, but many people fit the criteria, and from what I understand she isn’t a candidate. When she leaves office she doesn’t want another political job”

Montchalin says France isn’t necessarily opposed to Manfred Weber as head of the commission but opposes Spitzenkandidat system; “What we don’t want is automaticity, but if the parties in parliament say we are ready to form a coalition and the person we propose is Manfred Weber, then we are ready to take a look”

Asked about Michel Barnier, Montchalin says: “If he brings a consensus to the members of parliament, and the heads of government think he has the profile, then he’s a good candidate. There are others, there is Mrs. (Margrethe) Vestager, there Mrs. (Kristalina) Georgieva, thers is Mr. (Frans) Timmermans. We can make a long list of people many French haven’t heard of but who are convinced Europeans”

“We are not looking for a flag or carrying out a beauty contest, but someone who can carry the European project”: Montchalin

