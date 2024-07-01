(Bloomberg) -- Mexico avocado inspections are set to return to full capacity this week, after a temporary halt related to security concerns for US Department of Agriculture staff.

Exports from Michoacan will return to 100% capacity starting on July 3, Governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla said in a press conference, according to an article posted on the website of journalist Joaquin Lopez-Doriga.

The USDA notified the Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico on June 14 of a decision to halt new exports out of Michoacan after local news reports that two American agricultural inspectors were held against their will amid a protest over police pay. On June 24, US and Mexico authorities said they had reached a deal to restart inspections of mangoes and avocados from Michoacan.

A USDA spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

