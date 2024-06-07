(Bloomberg) -- Mexican inflation came in lower than all forecasts last month, likely keeping an interest rate cut in play at the central bank’s June monetary policy meeting.

Consumer prices rose 4.69% in May from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said Friday, below the 4.82% median estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as fuel and food and is closely watched by the central bank, slowed to 4.21% over the same period, to its lowest level since 2021.

After cutting interest rates in March to 11% from 11.25%, policymakers led by Governor Victoria Rodriguez kept the key rate unchanged at their meeting last month. In its post-decision communique, the board said it will “will assess the inflationary environment in order to discuss reference rate adjustments.”

Tuesday’s data was “generally good news” for the central bank, said Marco Oviedo, a strategist at XP Investimentos. He highlighted a “surprising price decline in merchandise and a relatively well behaved services inflation,” which the central bank has been closely watching in recent months.

The bank predicts that inflation will slow to its 3% target in the last quarter of 2025.

The reading comes on the heels of a landslide victory of Claudia Sheinbaum, a protege of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has spooked investors on the prospect that she will usher in wide-reaching economic reforms and chip at away at institutional oversight. The peso sank the most in emerging markets this week following Sunday’s vote.

The minutes of the past rate-decision gathering showed policymakers wary of persistent and elevated inflation pressures.

Analysts surveyed by Citi said that they expect the next central bank rate move to be a quarter percentage-point cut on June 27. They also expected inflation to reach 4.3% by the end of the year, and 3.71% by the end of 2025.

