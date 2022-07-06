(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cloud Vice President Tom Keane said he’s leaving the software giant, where he’s spent 21 years. His departure comes after a report in May by Insider that accused Keane of verbally abusing staff.

Keane spent nine years overseeing infrastructure for Microsoft’s Azure cloud, working on projects like data center expansion and security. More recently he’s been overseeing technology to help move Microsoft’s cloud-computing business into newer areas like 5G and space.

Keane didn’t provide details on his next move in a post on LinkedIn, except to say he’s “taking the next step in my career to build on the world’s computer.”

Insider reported Keane made an employee cry in a public meeting and that staffers called him “King Tom” behind his back, citing interviews with unnamed employees.

Microsoft declined to comment. Keane didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment via LinkedIn.

