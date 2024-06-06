(Bloomberg) -- Before the trading day starts we bring you a daily digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets.

Good morning, this is Ashutosh, an equities reporter in Mumbai. The city skyline is clearer today after pre-monsoon rains cooled down the humid weather. The markets seem to be in a similar state. Narendra Modi is firmly on track for a third term and that should help the election-related volatility to subside further. Meanwhile, the central bank’s rate-setting panel will announce its monetary policy on Friday, and everyone will be closely watching their comments on inflation.

Narrow Modi win ≠ sell India

There aren’t many people out there willing to endorse a call to sell Indian equities or bonds. Blackrock Inc. is the latest to shrug off the election upset. The bullish case for domestic assets remains strong despite concerns about the government focusing more on the bottom end of the economic pyramid. Still, if foreigners are as positive as they say, it’s time they put their money where their mouth is. The resumption of inflows is crucial for stocks to reclaim last month’s peak.

All eyes on government formation

As markets adjust to the new reality that the BJP didn’t secure a sweeping majority on its own, attention is now on how the coalition Modi leads will form the government. According to brokerage Motilal Oswal, the markets will “remain obsessed” with this development, closely watching who will be appointed to key cabinet portfolios like finance, defense, road and energy. The reason is simple: where stocks go from here depends a lot on the cabinet and the likely concessions Modi may have to make in a coalition government.

Everybody loves low taxes

One of the stand out achievements under the Modi administration has been the creation of GIFT city, a low-tax hub designed to attract global capital and trading. Foreign investors have been increasing their presence in this zone. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is now hiring for its planned outpost here, joining peers JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank. There is a growing optimism that this area holds potential for significant expansion.

Analysts actions

Dabur India Raised to Buy at DAM Capital; PT 710 rupees

Hindustan Unilever Raised to Buy at Emkay Global

Jyothy Labs Rated New Buy at HDFC Securities; PT 575 rupees

ITC Cut to Add at Emkay Global; PT 460 rupees

Nestle India Raised to Add at Emkay Global; PT 2,600 rupees

Three great reads from Bloomberg today:

Big Take: Billionaire-Friendly Modi Spurned by India’s Have-Nots

Goldman Sees ‘Wall of Money’ Fueling Stock Market’s Summer Party

Nvidia Tops $3 Trillion in Market Value, Leapfrogging Apple

And, finally..

Tuesday’s $400 billion rout wasn’t the only highlight in the stock market this week. As concerns over Modi’s return to power took hold, foreign investors dumped $1.4 billion worth of shares, marking their biggest single-day sale ever. This surge sent the cash trading volume to new heights, surpassing $20 billion. While cash trading soared, derivative volumes slipped, narrowing the ratio between the two to the lowest level in almost two years.

Another milestone was reached this week: the NSE handled 19.7 billion orders and 281 million trades during six hours of trading Tuesday, setting a world record according to the exchange’s top executive.

--With assistance from Alex Gabriel Simon.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.