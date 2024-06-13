(Bloomberg) -- India re-appointed Ajit Doval as national security adviser, in yet another move intended to showcase continuity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office.

The announcement Thursday comes days after key ministers, including those of foreign and defense, retained their posts in Modi’s latest cabinet. Modi’s party failed to win a majority for the first time in a decade and he currently leads a coalition government with the backing of two regional political parties.

Doval’s re-appointment makes him the longest serving national security adviser in India’s history. A career intelligence officer, Doval, 79, is considered close to Modi and has held the position for the past decade. Doval headed the federal Intelligence Bureau prior to becoming Modi’s NSA and has extensive field experience.

Under his watch, New Delhi decided to bomb alleged terror camps in Pakistan just before the national elections in 2019, following a suicide attack that left over 40 Indian soldiers dead. India also removed the special constitutional guarantees of the territory of Jammu and Kashmir — India’s only Muslim majority state — in 2019, soon after Modi assumed power in his second term.

Doval has also helped steer an agreement between the US and India to share critical and emerging technologies. Doval’s US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, is expected in New Delhi next week to discuss progress on that key agreement, among other issues.

Doval will travel with Modi to Italy for the Group of Seven summit of leading economies Thursday. Modi is likely to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, among other world leaders, on the sidelines of the summit.

